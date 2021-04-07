Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE STZ opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $149.01 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

