Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $4.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the lowest is $3.99. Cigna posted earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

