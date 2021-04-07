Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.10.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

