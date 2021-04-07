Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. The Middleby posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.82. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $172.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

