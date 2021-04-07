Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $380.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $380.70 million. Stride reported sales of $257.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,837. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.93 on Friday. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

