Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report $77.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $338.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $892,219 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

