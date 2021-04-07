Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Matador Resources by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.