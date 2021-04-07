Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

IRWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.