Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

IRWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.