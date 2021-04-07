Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,944. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

