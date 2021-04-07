Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AAR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,996 shares of company stock worth $2,752,467 in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

