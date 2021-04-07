Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $265.43 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.03, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.15.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

