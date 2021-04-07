Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $108.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $467.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

