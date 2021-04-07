Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $741.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730.40 million to $749.28 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

