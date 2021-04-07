Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $22.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OMER stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,876. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after buying an additional 409,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Omeros by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

