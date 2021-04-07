Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.89. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

