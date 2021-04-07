Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.99). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 8,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

