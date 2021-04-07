Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 916.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

