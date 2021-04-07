Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $108.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.03 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $222.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $426.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $530.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.19 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $628.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,827. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

