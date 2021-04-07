Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $62.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $61.30 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

