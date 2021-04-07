Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.73). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.