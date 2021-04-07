Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $4.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.25. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,255. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

