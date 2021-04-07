Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $386.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $397.30 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,211.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 18,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

