Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.45. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

