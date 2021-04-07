Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of YJ stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.61 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yunji (YJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.