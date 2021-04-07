YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Position Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

