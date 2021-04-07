Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YNDX. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.65.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

