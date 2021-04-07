XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,711,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,321,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 194,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 168,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.05, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

