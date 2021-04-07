Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.64

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 435542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -532.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

