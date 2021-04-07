World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 46.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 46.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INT opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

