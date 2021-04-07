Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.43

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 20,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

