Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 377,419 shares.The stock last traded at $13.29 and had previously closed at $13.28.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
