Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 377,419 shares.The stock last traded at $13.29 and had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.