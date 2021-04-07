Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.85.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

