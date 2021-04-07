Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $54.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Exelon stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

