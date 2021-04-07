Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,213 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $317,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.