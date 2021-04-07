Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,243 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

