Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

