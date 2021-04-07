Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Tredegar worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

