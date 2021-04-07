Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.