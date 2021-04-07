Wedbush Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $200.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

