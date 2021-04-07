Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. CarMax has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.