Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $922,698.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00272554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.91 or 0.00779126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,906.07 or 1.00558447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

