Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

