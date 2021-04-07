Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock worth $54,931,693.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

