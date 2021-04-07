Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

