Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

