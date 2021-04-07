Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 117.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.45 and a fifty-two week high of $336.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.25 and a 200-day moving average of $307.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.