Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

