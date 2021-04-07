Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

