Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 169,673 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

