Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,376 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

HSC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

